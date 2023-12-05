1. “I am excited to begin this new career and look forward to working with staff and the citizens of Scotland County to build a stronger and more equitable community.” — Kimberly McRae, Scotland County Department of Social Services director.

2. “When folks come to our facilities, and we’ve got that connection, then we can make good on that relationship and that connection,” said David Pope, the chief executive officer of Scotland Health. “But if folks aren’t having immediate needs for health care, it’s hard.”

3. “The deadlocks that will be created on these new boards of elections at the state and local levels likely will reduce early voting and create longer lines at the polls,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “It will also undermine fair elections and faith in our democracy by sending disputes to our highly partisan legislature and courts.”

4. “Several young people have taken their own life (sic) based on the feelings of fear and shame that result from sextortion and subsequent financial targeting,” Donald Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said in a news release.

5. “The 2023 hurricane season does show that we can get impacts just about everywhere,” said Michael Brennan, director of the hurricane center. “We had a tropical storm affect Southern California, Hurricane Idalia make landfall as a major hurricane along the Florida Gulf Coast, and we had Ophelia affect the U.S. East Coast all the way up to New England, and we also had effects all the way up in the Northeast with Hurricane Lee making landfall in Nova Scotia.”

6. “Choosing to run for an elected office is a major decision,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We are preparing for a smooth and customer-friendly process for all candidates, and we are committed to providing an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”