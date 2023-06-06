1. “We care about the safety of everyone. If we could have control of guns, it would keep people safe. People need to keep their guns locked up and put a safety lock on them. There is a safe way to own guns.” — Emma Dockery, a participant in the annual Anti-Violence Gun Safety Awareness March.

2. ‘‘Everyone has just been helpful, and everything has just come together so well. The opening was originally set for June but is already open and in full swing for business.” — Billy Norris, co-owner of the Byrd Cage speaks about the facility opening in Laurel Hill.

3.“I’m so grateful. Her car has been having trouble, and I’ve been praying about it.” — The mother of Heather Walters responds to her daughter winning a free car from Scotland Motors.

4. “Fayetteville in 1775 signed one of the first accords declaring our willingness to fight for liberty and freedom from Great Britain. Liberty has always been ingrained in this area.” — Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, refers to the city adjacent to the base.

5. “Today through Monday I will celebrate Memorial Day like I always do. I will celebrate by not only remembering but by living free and spending time with my family. Spending time with my family because I like so many others was blessed enough to make it home from a combat zone safe. Living free because of the ultimate sacrifice paid by those who were not so fortunate to come home to their loved ones.”— Sen. Danny E. Britt Jr., via Facebook.

6. “This is up where the air gets thin. When your GOP congressman tells you back home that the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling deal produced the first outright spending cut ever, ask if that takes account of CHIMPs offsets. Watch his eye.” — US Congressman Dan Bishop, via Twitter.