Official: Scotland County primary turnout low

By: By Katelin Gandee - and Amber Hatten-Staley - Staff reporters
LAURINBURG — Scotland elections officials expressed disappointment that more voters failed to go to the polls this week. with the turnout for Tuesday’s primary elections.

Out of 22,429 registered voters in Scotland County, only 4,568 participated in Tuesday’s primary.

Still Scotland’s 20.37 percent turnout was better than the state’s with only 14.25 percent of registered North Carolina voters participating in the election.

The results of the primary will be official after canvassing on May 18.

“I found the turnout very disappointing,” said Dell Parker, director of the Scotland board of elections. “I think people should get more involved in their local politics and vote but I’m hoping that the turnout in November is better.”

Parker said voter participation is highest during a presidential election.

The precinct with the highest of voter turnout was Precinct 4 with 456 followed by precincts 3 with 344, Precinct 7 with 285, Precinct 10 with 200, Precinct 9 with 197, Precinct 1 with 193, Precinct 5 with 170, Precinct 2 with 143 and Precinct 8 with 131. Precinct 6 had the lowest number of voters at 49.

There was glitch at the Precinct 1 polling place when a campaigner refused to stay in the marked area. The woman used a motorized scooter to approach people in the parking lot and near the polling station door and urge them to vote for her candidate of choice.

“She did not want to stay in the area when we told her we just wanted her to follow the rules and she got very vulgar and cursed at us,” Parker said. “We told her we were calling the police and she told us to call (them), so we did.”

When the police arrived, the woman said that she would follow the rules. Parker talked to her as well and agreed to let her stay.

“When I went back into the office I called the candidate’s campaign manager and she came out to the site,” Parker said. “The campaign manager actually asked her to leave and she did. We haven’t had any issues like this before.”

In the crowded Democratic Stewartsville commissioners race, Matthew Block won seven of the 10 precincts that make up Scotland County.

Incumbent Carol McCall took the other three. Block won Precincts 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 while McCall won Precincts 3, 4, and 8.

Block and McCall will face Republican Tim Ivey in the November election.

In the Springhill commissioner race, incumbent Betty Blue Gholston and challenger Linda Tindall both won five precincts, however; Gholston won the more populated Precincts 1, 2, 4, 7 and 10 while Tindall took Precincts 3, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Gholston will face challenger Bo Frizzell in the General Electios this November.

In the Democratic primary for Scotland County Sheriff, John Martin won seven of the 10 precincts while Mitch Johnson won three. Martin took Precincts 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 while Johnson won Precincts 1, 2 and 7.

Martin will be on the ballot against incumbent Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Precincts

Precinct 1 is a four-square mile area that sits in the center of the city limits. The precinct runs from East Church Street to Turnpike Road. The edges of the district run along Highland Road on one side and U.S. 501 on the other. The polling location for Precinct 1 is the Scotland County Annex.

Precinct 2 is almost 10 square miles and encompasses an area from the edge of Maxton to U.S. 501 where it meets Barnes Bridge Road. The district runs along U.S. 501 until it reaches Business 401 then takes a sharp right onto S. Main Street before making another right onto East Church Street. The polling location for Precinct 2 is located at The Learning Center.

Precinct 3 is just over eight square miles and runs from Business 401 over to where Gum Swamp Creek meets Gibson Road. The polling location for Precinct 3 is located at Scotland Place.

Precinct 4 is 10.4 square miles and runs from where S. Main Street meets Johns Road all the way down to the North Carolina, South Carolina line. The district cuts a sharp left at Blues Farm Road all the way over to X-Way Road before zig zagging along Gum Swamp Creek down to the state line. The polling location for Precinct 4 is the National Guard Armory.

Precinct 5 is 32 square miles and runs from Johns Station over to Shaw Woods. The district ends at the state line and juts back into town all the way to Harry Malloy Road and the county landfill. The polling location for Precinct 5 is Johns Fire Station.

Precinct 6 is 21 square miles running from the Lumber River in the East to Lee’s Mill Road in the West. The most Southern part of the district runs along Business 74 and extends North to the intersection of Lee’s Mill Road and Riverton Road. This district includes the communities of East Laurinburg and the backside of Wagram. The polling location for Precinct 6 is the East Laurinburg Community Building.

Precinct 7 is 70.85 square miles running from McGirt Gin Road in Wagram to the Luzon Drop Zone off U.S. 501 in Marston. The polling location for Precinct 7 isthe Wagram Recreation Center.

Precinct 8 is 97.68 square miles and runs from the most Northern part of Scotland County down to in front of Scotland High School on West Church Street. The Eastern part of the district runs along U.S. 501 out to where Jordan Creek meets Lee’s Mill Road. The Western portion of the district ends just before Laurel Hill on Interstate 74. The polling location for Precinct 8 is the Sneads Grove Community Building.

Precinct 9 is just over 30 square miles and includes Laurel Hill and runs to the Richmond County line. The polling location for Precinct 9 is the Laurel Hill Community Building.

Precinct 10 is nearly 36 miles and includes the community of Gibson and runs along the state line from U.S. 401 to Springhill Church Road. The polling location for Precinct 10 is the Gibson Fire Station.