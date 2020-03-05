Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

March 8

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will host an Usher Program at 3 p.m. All are invited.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate the anniversary of The Voice’s Choir at 4 p.m.

— Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg will hold a “Big Choir Extravaganza” at 3 p.m. All are welcome.

March 13

— Gibson PH Church will hold its annual hickory smoked BBQ and fried chicken plate sale. Cost is $7 per plate or $8 for a combo plate. For deliveries, call 910-217-5952.

March 15

— The First Thessalonian Church family will be celebrating Pastor Fred L Terry’s 13th pastoral anniversary. Sister Teeka Waters of Fayetteville will render the morning message at 11 a.m. Following at 3 p.m., The Rev. Herman Ellzy of Ceder Grove MBC of Greenville will give the message. We cordially invite everyone to come.

— Reedy Creek MBC, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Women’s Day Program at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Mother Gertie Gilmore.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will have a Singing Program at 4 p.m.

— Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 107th anniversary at 11 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. Pastor Bruce Hurst with Leach Spring MBC of Raeford will be the guest speaker.

March 15-20

— Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will host a Revival starting at 3 p.m. The guest preacher on Sunday will be Prophetess Magdalene Purvis, House of Deliverance For All Nation of Bennettsville, SC; on Monday, Apostle Paul Bennett, Emmanuel Temple Church of God of Rockingham; on Tuesday, Pastor Deon Allbrooks, Victory Fellowship Church of Southern Pines; on Wednesday, Pastor Joletha Dockery, Bessie Chapel AME Zion Church of Lilesville; on Thursday and Friday (Youth Nights), Elder Karrington Stone, associate minister of St. Peter’s Deliverance Church of God of Southern Pines. Weekday services start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

March 19

— Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, 9481 Cameron St., will hold a soup and sandwich sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Plates will include soup, sandwich, drink and dessert for $7. Eat in or take out.

March 20

— The missionaries of New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a plate sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 22

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a Black History Memorial Service at 4 p.m.

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will observe Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Furika Shawn Reed, a Laurinburg native who resides in Charlotte and teaches school.

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park’s Women of Valor will host the fifth choir anniversary featuring the Men of Valor with the theme of “Nothing is New Under the Son” at 3 p.m.

— Zion Campbell AME Church will host a Women’s History Month program at 3 p.m. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Brenda Prince of Joseph Temple AME, the Rev. Revonda John of Higher Dimensions, Minister Elizabeth Anderson of Jones Chapel MBC and Sister Catherine Malloy of Zion Campbell AME. First Lady Catherine Capers will emcee the program.

March 27

— Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, will hold its annual chicken and pork BBQ plate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9. There will be dine-in, carry out and deliveries available. Money raised will support ministries for youth, community and missions.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host guest speaker Bishop James Gordon from Faith Light House Apostolic Holiness Church in Laurinburg at 7:30 p.m.

March 29

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program with Pastor J.F. Quick of Parson Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lilesville at 4 p.m.

April 9

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word will observe Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion and the drama of the Last Supper, followed by the Journey to the Cross and the Seven Last Words at 7 p.m.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m.

April 10

— First Baptist Church of Carolina Park will host a “Last Seven Sayings of Jesus” program at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of speakers and the male choir from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

April 11

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host an Easter Sunday Service at 6:30 a.m.. followed by a covered dish breakfast (all are asked to bring juice, fruit, casseroles, donuts, muffins, etc.).

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.