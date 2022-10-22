LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade.

The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.

“The Christmas Parade is always been my favorite event and it’s one of the favorite events for the community,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “We’re excited to announce this year’s grand marshals will be the Scotland County Schools of the Year winners … we already have four bands who will be playing in the parade, Scotland High, Hoke County, Marlboro County, and the EE Smith Band.”

Last year the parade had around 150 entries from businesses to dance teams to bands and singers.

The parade will follow the same route as years past and begin at the corner of Railroad and South Main streets and will end at South Main Street and Plaza Road. The entry fee and registration are due Nov. 11. The entry fee will double for any registration received after the deadline. Prices for non-commercial entries are $40 and commercial entries are $60.

“We are still looking for sponsors for the parade,” English said. “And we are also offering floats to rent as well for those who are interested.”

For information about how to obtain an entry for the parade the Chamber at 910-276-7420.