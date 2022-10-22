LAURINBURG — A 31-year-old has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle break-in that occurred in July.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, 31-year-old Dorel Parker of Baker Circle was arrested Tuesday for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and misdemeanor larceny.

The charges are in connection to a break-in that occurred on Knox Street where a firearm and cell phone were stolen from a vehicle.

Along with the charges for the break-in, Parker was also served a warrant for passing a worthless check.

He was released on a written promise to appear.