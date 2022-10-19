LAURINBURG — A 19-year-old has been arrested after evading police since April in connection to a robbery.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, Ritez Ellison of Chestnut Street was arrested Tuesday for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was given a $20,000 bond.

The charges are in connection to a robbery that occurred on Chestnut Street on April 10 when a person believed to be Ellison brandished a firearm and stole a Honda Pilot. The vehicle was later recovered and warrants were issued for Ellison’s arrest.