PEMBROKE — The 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition will be on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian from September 9 through March 17.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9.

The museum is in Old Main on The University of North Carolina campus at Pembroke. The 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition celebrates American Indian artists throughout North Carolina.

The overall winners were: Reggie Brewer (Lumbee), Beaded Walking Stick; first place; Dennis Wilkins (Lumbee), Carved soapstone, second place; and Dreamweaver (Haliwa-Saponi) Painting, watercolor, third place.

Visitors can explore native identity and culture through a wide range of exquisite and compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork and other genres of art. Many of the works are for sale. All proceeds go directly to the artists to support American Indian art in North Carolina.