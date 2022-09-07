LAURINBURG — Scotland County 4-H is pleased to invite you to join the North Carolina 4-H Tech Changemakers team. If you are between the ages of 13-18, like technology, would like to share your knowledge and skills with others, then join today by completing the registration form.

A required training will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information about 4-H Tech Changemakers, click the link or call (910) 277-2422. We look forward to you joining the team!

Scotland County 4-H Tech Changemakers teach adults digital literacy focusing on: internet safety and security, using social media, setting up a smartphone, capturing photos and videos, understanding various software programs including but not limited to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and LinkedIn, using videoconferencing and other online meeting software.

As a 4-H Tech Changemakers, you will be empowered as teachers and increase the skill and confidence level of adults in the area of technology.

This program is supported through a partnership with NC A&T State University Cooperative Extension, a grant from the National 4-H Council, and sponsorships by Microsoft, Verizon, and Tractor Supply Company.