LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System, in partnership with the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an Emergency Response Drill at Scotland Memorial Hospital. The drill, which took place between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., occurred outside of secure patient treatment areas in order to be as realistic as possible without interrupting patient care.

“The Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the execution of an active shooter drill at Scotland Memorial Hospital,” said Rick Myers, security director at Scotland Memorial Hospital. “We are thankful to have such great partners with them, other area first responders, and our community.”

Precautions were taken to ensure patients and visitors were aware of the exercise, including employee email, announcements using the organization’s private network, social media posts, an alert posted to Scotland Health’s website, and overhead announcements. This communication along with drill planning efforts allowed law enforcement and staff to practice the safe, realistic evacuation of the participants with limited interactions with non-participating guests.

“We take the safety of our patients, guests, and teammates seriously,” Myers continued. “This was a great learning opportunity and will enhance our overall preparedness in case one of these unthinkable incidents occurs.”