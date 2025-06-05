LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided scores from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Results from Tuesday’s competition can be found below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Miyako’s Japanese Cuisine played M2 Builders

Locklear and Sons played Highland Primary Care

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo defeated WKND Warrior 5-4

Leading Hitter for Harley’s Tuxedo- Emory, for WKND Warrior- Owen

Gibson Oil defeated General McArthur’s 10-7

Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Keanne with a grand slam home run, for General McArthur’s- Kai

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Doug’s Tire defeated Tricoast Mechanical 8-3

Leading Hitters for Doug’s Tire- Colton Baxley, for Tricoast Mechanical- Parker Flowers

Earl’s Electric defeated Tricoast Mechanical 11-0

Leading Hitters for Earl’s Electric- Kyson Macks, for Tricoast Mechanical- Keitan Smith

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Scotland Healthcare defeated Treasure City Pawn 12-3

Leading Hitters for Scotland Healthcare- Brooke Briggs, for Treasure City Pawn- Aria Haywood

Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Treasure City Pawn 7-1

Leading Hitters for Nic’s Pic Kwik- Payton Ayers and Emily Sellers, for Treasure City Pawn- Chadlei Brooks

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Did not play