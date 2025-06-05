LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided scores from Optimist Games played on Tuesday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Results from Tuesday’s competition can be found below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Miyako’s Japanese Cuisine played M2 Builders
Locklear and Sons played Highland Primary Care
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Harley’s Tuxedo defeated WKND Warrior 5-4
Leading Hitter for Harley’s Tuxedo- Emory, for WKND Warrior- Owen
Gibson Oil defeated General McArthur’s 10-7
Leading Hitters for Gibson Oil- Keanne with a grand slam home run, for General McArthur’s- Kai
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Doug’s Tire defeated Tricoast Mechanical 8-3
Leading Hitters for Doug’s Tire- Colton Baxley, for Tricoast Mechanical- Parker Flowers
Earl’s Electric defeated Tricoast Mechanical 11-0
Leading Hitters for Earl’s Electric- Kyson Macks, for Tricoast Mechanical- Keitan Smith
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Scotland Healthcare defeated Treasure City Pawn 12-3
Leading Hitters for Scotland Healthcare- Brooke Briggs, for Treasure City Pawn- Aria Haywood
Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Treasure City Pawn 7-1
Leading Hitters for Nic’s Pic Kwik- Payton Ayers and Emily Sellers, for Treasure City Pawn- Chadlei Brooks
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Did not play