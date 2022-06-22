LAURINBURG. – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and families, physicians, and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Myra Bodenhamer, RN. Myra is a nurse in PACU. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

Myra was nominated by a co-worker. Her letter of nomination read: “Myra has been a dedicated, hard-working employee at SHCS for 30 plus years as a registered nurse. Myra is an excellent, caring, compassionate PACU nurse. This is evident by her soft-spoken voice, her belief and display of the healing touch. When COVID numbers were increased, Myra still believed in soothing her patients with touch. She takes her time with patients to teach, advocate for and make sure their pain is well managed. She is a long-time nurse preceptor for students and new hires. She is a dedicated, hard-working advocate for the Scotland Foundation and The United Way. Myra creates display boards each month to highlight different topics she feels are interesting and educational.”

At a presentation in front of her colleagues, she received a bouquet of daisies, a goodie bag, honeybuns to share with her department and a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” He was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse; nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can also be found online at www.scotlandhealth.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Nominate-a-Nurse-for-a-Daisy-Award. For more information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health, please contact Donna Thompson at 910-291-7530.