UPDATE:

A Scotland County School bus, Bus 65, was involved in an accident Wednesday morning. According to district spokesperson Dave Wells, no students were involved.

Laurinburg Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on US 401.

The investigation has revealed that a Scotland County School bus was traveling north on US 401 and was stopped at the railroad tracks with its flashing lights activated. A Nissan Altima was also traveling north on US 401 and failed to reduce speed and struck the school bus in the rear, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, identified as Shylan Montrell Anderson, 23, of Laurel Hill was flown from the scene to another medical facility and is listed in critical condition.

No injuries were reported to the driver or passenger of the school bus.