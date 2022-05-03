PEMBROKE — An Open House and Ribbon Cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon at the new Pembroke Family Practice and Urgent Care facility. A tremendous amount of community support was evident as people poured in to take part in the celebration.

Pembroke Family Practice and Urgent Care providers and staff, along with employees of Scotland Health joined community members and leaders from Pembroke to celebrate the completion of the 6.7-million-dollar building. The event started off with an invocation by Brother Mike Cummings and was followed with emcee, Greg Wood, President and CEO of Scotland Health, giving the welcome and introducing the speakers for the evening. Chip Shytle, Chairman, Scotland Health Board of Trustees; Sybil Bullard, Vice Chair, Scotland Health Board of Trustees; Charles Gregory Cummings, Mayor of Pembroke; John Lowery, Chairman, Lumbee Tribe & Dr. Shelly Lowery, Chief Medical Officer, Scotland Health each presented remarks about what this new building means to the community and how important it is to have the health care resources so close to home and available to the area. Representatives from the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina graciously completed a “Blessing of the Building” and the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce ended the event with a ribbon cutting at the entrance of the facility.

“We are so thankful to the Building Committee, Finance Committee and the Scotland Health Board of Trustees for their part in making a large financial investment in the Pembroke community. As a physician who has practiced in Pembroke for 11 years, I have seen firsthand the extreme need for medical services within our town. We are very fortunate to have a health care system that has been committed to Pembroke and wants to make a continued presence in the community for many more years to come” stated Dr. Chamaine Brooks-Locklear.

The 12,000 square foot facility houses primary care, urgent care, a public retail pharmacy, x-ray services and a laboratory. It features state-of-the-art technology and a streamlined design to provide an efficient visit for patients. You do not have to be a patient of the practice to use the pharmacy or the urgent care services. The urgent care portion of the practice will be available 7 days a week opening Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Currently, six area providers serve patients in this practice. Nurse Practitioner, Gloria Hunt will care for urgent care patients. Dr. Aaron Locklear; Dr. Chamaine Brooks-Locklear; Dr. Shelly Lowery; Dr. Jennifer Pickens and Physician Assistant, Scot Hunt will mainly serve the new and established patients.