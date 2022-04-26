Local candidates ask for the public’s vote

The Arts Council of Scotland County hosted a candidates forum Monday night, giving the public a chance to meet the people looking to earn their votes on election day.

The event was sponsored by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Laurinburg Junior Service League.

Local candidates vying for county commissioner, city council, and clerk of court participated in the event. The forum began with the three candidates for the county commissioners: Carol McCall, who currently sits on the board, Darwin “Duke” Williams, and Tracy Dockery Williams.

William Stewart Thomas served as moderator as the candidates answered questions from the media and the public. Each person had two minutes to respond to questions and to let the voters know what their platform was all about.

McCall started the explanation of her platform by saying local government is the “most intimate level of government that we have. The county administration and commissioners are here with us in the county.”

She said everyone knows the challenges of the past two years during the pandemic, but the county government kept working.

“The pandemic brought the worst economic downturn since the great depression,” she said. But McCall touted the fact that even with economic development slowing, the county didn’t stop moving forward. She said 100 new jobs have been created and there are over 500 openings throughout the county.

“The direction of Scotland County is forward and progressive and it’s my goal for it to continue,” McCall said. “I believe this election is about vision and leadership. Leadership requires working with others and establishing partnerships and developing trust.”

Darwin Williams, the current Laurinburg Police chief, who retires in June, said that as a lifelong resident of Scotland County, he knows the heartbeat of Scotland County and that raised him. But admits, the county has challenges “that we have to address head-on. As an elected official, I think it’s your responsibility. God, when he puts you in leadership roles, He expects you to lead the community as lives are in your hands.”

Darwin Williams said if he’s elected to the board of commissioners, he wants to approach the family holistically and bring things back to the area that were available to him during his childhood.

“We need activities that will take some of this energy away from our kids, so that they’re not out here with idle time,” he said.

Darwin Williams also said helping kids get jobs be bringing more work to Scotland County can help kids rise above their current social-economic state and that’s one of the ways to make Scotland County one of the best counties in the state.

Dockery Williams, also a lifelong resident of the area, said she’s always taken an active role in the community. “As a true public servant, to step into this opportunity and become an active participant in the policy making process.”

Dockery Williams said if she’s elected, her role will be to represent the public’s concerns and need for change.

“My platform is simple, a healthier Scotland County. This includes physical health as well emotional and mental health. As well as becoming and remaining physically sound,” she said. Dockery Williams said that also includes financial health in the community.

“A safer Scotland County, promoting and supporting our families and law enforcement,” she said, adding that promoting civic and recreational activities for elder residents and the youth are important to the area as well.

There are two seats available in the Stewartsville Township.

Next, the two candidates for Scotland County Clerk of Superior Court addressed the voters. W. Phillp McRae is the current clerk and is facing Scott Sellers.

McRae, who was an attorney for 26 years, was appointed to the office in 2007 when Whitt Gibson retired and McRae said he has been elected and re-elected four times. “Rest assured I never take anybody’s vote for granted,” he said. “I’m fluent in the rules of civil, criminal and appellate proceedings.”

He said that with him, the county receives a candidate with a lot of experience.

Sellers, who ran for the same position in 2014, said he has been invested in the community and his career has been built on public service.

“This job is a public servant job,” he said. “I’ve worked at the courthouse here for 27 and a half years as a probation and parole officer and as an investigator with the state’s public defender office.”

He said in that time he’s worked closely with the clerk’s office, calling it the best in the state. But McRae and Sellers differ on one point and that’s the reopening of the office. Because of the pandemic, people needing services from the clerk’s office have to make an appointment. McRae is in favor of keeping the office by appointment only to keep the public safe, because of the number of people who move in and out of the courthouse every day.

Sellers wants to reopen the office.

Coming Saturday, find out about the candidates for Laurinburg City Council platform and plans.

Election day is May 17, 2022. Early voting begins Thursday.

