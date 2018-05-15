Scotia Village adds massive generator

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A crane moves the new giant generator onto the fuel tank behind the main building at Scotia Village. The new generator will be able to power the entire main house if the power goes out. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A crane moves the new giant generator onto the fuel tank behind the main building at Scotia Village. The new generator will be able to power the entire main house if the power goes out.

LAURINBURG — If a major storm hits Laurinburg, Scotia Village residents will not be in the dark.

Officials with the retirement community began installing a new electric generator last week.

The equipment, the size of a small mobile home, can provide power to the main facility in case of an outage. The unit costs around $570,000 and holds a full-sized diesel engine inside.

“The power went off for a couple of days during Hurricane Matthew,” said Greg Hutchinson, director of maintenance for Scotia. “While we had wonderful cooks who were able to provide some really nice meals, with the new generator we’ll be able to run the stoves and produce hot meals.”

The one-megawatt generator will power everything in the main building from lights and outlets to heating and air.

“It will afford us a better opportunity to take better care of all our residents,” Hutchinson said

If the facility does lose power, it will take the new generator about 10 seconds to switch on. The equipment also recognizes the difference between a minor disruption or “flicker”and a sustained loss of power, according to Hutchinson.

Those living in garden apartments or in homes on the 66-acre site can seek refuge in the main building.

“They’ll be able to charge cell phones and other items to stay in contact with family members as well coming to warm up or cool down depending on the time of year and be able to get a hot meal,” Hutchinson said.

Scotia Village is a faith-based, not-for-profit division of the The Presbyterian Homes, Inc. It opened in 1988,at 2200 Elm Avenue, adjacent to St Andrews University.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

