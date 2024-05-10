LAURINBURG — The Knights women’s soccer team has released their 2024 season schedule, consisting of 18 games — nine on the road and nine away.

They will start off with their season opener at home on Saturday, August 24, against Allen College, followed by their second home matchup on Saturday, August 31, at Brevard College. They will then hit the road for a three-game stand before returning home again on Saturday, September 14, against Union College.

The team’s seniors will be honored on Senior Day, Saturday, October 5, when they take on the Bryan College Lions. Their regular season schedule will conclude at home on Saturday, October 26, against Tennessee Wesleyan.

“With the diversity and work ethic that our roster is going to have, I’m really excited about what next season is going to bring,” Head Coach Ebony Campbell said. “I think we have a lot of good things to look forward to.”

The Knights are looking to improve on last season’s 1-13-1 overall record.