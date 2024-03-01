LAURINBURG — When Micah Clark went down with a midseason injury for Scotland football in 2022, Thomas Taylor stepped in to take over Clark’s position as the center of the offensive line.

After playing well, Taylor started there this past season and progressed further, landing several offers to play collegiately. But with only one able to be chosen, Taylor picked the university he felt he had the best connection with — the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Taylor signed with the Braves, who are next door in Robeson County, during a ceremony at Scotland Friday afternoon.

“Honestly, I’m just thankful to be able to continue playing,” Taylor said. “I love the game. I just want to continue it as long as I can.”

UNCP plays at the NCAA Division II level and is a member of the Mountain East Conference. The Braves finished 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the MEC in 2023 while averaging 40.4 points per game — their highest ever.

Taylor’s other interest at the next level included Guilford and Laurinburg’s St. Andrews. Taylor’s connection with UNCP couldn’t be topped though, with several reasons formulating it.

“It was a school I was looking at previously just for academics and a school most of my family has gone to, so just felt like a right fit,” Taylor said.

Taylor was an All-Sandhills Athletic Conference honorable mention in December and helped lead the Scots to one of the top rushing attacks in North Carolina with 3,727 yards and 52 touchdowns this past year.

“Thomas played enough last year that we felt like having our center back was a big deal,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “And he did a great job. Not just from snapping the ball but communicating the calls on the offense line. And he’s also one of those guys; he’s a glue guy. He gets along with everybody. He’s a tough kid, plays hurt, practices hurt; he’s never told me one time he was too sick or too hurt to play. And those kinds of kids, you just can’t have enough of.”

“It was fun playing O-line,” Taylor said. “It’s just a group of us out there together trying to do our job. That’s all it really was.”

Taylor is Scotland’s fourth football signee this offseason, joining fellow O-lineman Jake Clemmons, defensive lineman Zyquarius Shaw and running back Zay Jones.

