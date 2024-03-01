LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice held a reception for a not-so-new face joining the team.

On Wednesday, members of Scotland Health’s executive team welcomed Missy Smith, who assumed the role of the administrator of Scotland Regional Hospice, as of Jan. 2.

From Bennettsville, South Carolina, Smith brings 38 years of nursing experience to the new role and worked at Scotland Regional Hospice previously as an admissions nurse.

“I’ve been boots on the ground. I’ve been out in the field so I know what the nurses are going through, social workers, all the disciplines,” Smith said.

In her time away, Smith has worked in multiple capacities but she says she’s ready to bring that knowledge back to Scotland County.

“I want to be back in my community … I just believe in this organization,” Smith said.

Bringing Smith back to Scotland Regional Hospice is a “win” for the community, said David Pope, Scotland Health’s CEO.

“We’re really excited to have Missy back here at Hospice,” Pope said. “Her background and experience in hospice services is a huge win. The fact that she’s familiar with the team is also another big win.”

Pope said it was important to find someone who understands “our culture, the Scotland Way and embraces that commitment to the community and to the values that we stand for.”

“We feel really good about the outreach that she’s leading both here in Scotland County but also in some of our surrounding service areas over in Pembroke and down in Marlboro County in Bennettesville. We’re excited about being able to serve the entire extended region,” Pope said.

Smith said she wants to support the vision of the center’s founder and provide quality care.

“This hospice has served some of my family. They are just truly a great hospice … We offer very compassionate, caring, quality end-of-life care not only to patients but families that we serve.”

