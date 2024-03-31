FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team suffered a 6-3 loss against the Triton Hawks in both teams’ opening game of the Bulldog Invitational Easter Tournament on Saturday at Terry Sanford.

The game was a rematch from the first round of the state playoffs last year when Triton won 12-2.

Scotland (7-3) was ahead 1-0 following the first inning until five runs by Triton (7-5) in the fifth became the ultimate difference; each team scored a run in the fifth and the Scots scored once more in the seventh.

Triton’s Hayden Campbell, Chase Sewell, Alan Hinson and Kason Brown each had one run and one hit, with Hinson bringing a runner in for an RBI; Zach Roberson and William Meredith had one run and one RBI apiece and Tucker Brown had one hit with two RBIs. Brown was also the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in a complete outing.

Scotland’s Garrett Manning and Cameron Cole each had one run on two hits, with Manning recording an RBI and suffering the loss on the bump after allowing four earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings; Kaden Hunsucker had one run and a double; Maddox Locklear had one hit with one RBI and Logan Adner had one RBI.

Scotland now plays Western Harnett in the losers bracket on Monday at 1 p.m. It’ll be the teams’ third meeting this season, with each beating the other once so far.