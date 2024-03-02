WILSON — The Scotland women’s basketball team beat the Fike Demons 62-44 in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs on Friday.

Ninth-seeded Scotland (23-4) led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime; after three quarters, Scotland’s lead was 43-32.

Alicia McClain and Morgan Thompson scored 19 points each for the Lady Scots; Nyasia McQueen had 10.

Jewel Brewington scored 14 points for No. 8 Fike (23-5).

Scotland will play at No. 1 South Central in the third round on Tuesday.