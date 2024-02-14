LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints women’s basketball team defeated the visiting Maranatha Christian Bulldogs 63-15 Tuesday night in nonconference action.

The Lady Saints (12-3) led 24-4 after the first quarter and held the Bulldogs (2-4) scoreless in the second for a 38-4 halftime lead; Scotland Christian outscored its opponent 13-7 in the third to go up 51-11, and 12-4 in the fourth.

Layla Nicolosi scored 28 points with five rebounds and 10 steals for the Lady Saints; Lily Cartrette scored 15 points with eight rebounds and three steals; Zoey Neff had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and eight steals and Bella Cummings added six points and five rebounds.

Scotland Christian plays its final regular-season contest at Father Capodanno in Vass Monday.