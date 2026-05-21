Hooligans host cookout ahead of 2026-27 season opener

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans hosted a “Welcome to Town” cookout on Wednesday, hosted by Terry Parker for the new 2026-27 Highland Hooligans.

Coming off a 13-16 record, the Hooligans introduced changes to their staff, hiring Joe Critcher as head coach, a resident of Laurinburg who played collegiate baseball at St. Andrews University from 1981 to 1983 and added numerous new faces to help build off a first-round playoff exit.

The Hooligans’ season opener will take place Saturday versus the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs at 7 p.m.

Photos from the cookout follow.