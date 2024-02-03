CAMERON — The Scotland women’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Union Pines Vikings 47-41 Friday night.

It’s the fourth consecutive victory for the Lady Scots.

Scotland (17-2, 8-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) not only trailed 31-25 at the half but was also down 17-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the third, the Lady Scots used a five-minute dry spell by Union Pines (10-9, 4-4 SAC) to take a 40-36 lead heading into the fourth, which had just 12 total points.

Alicia McClain scored 25 points and Morgan Thompson had 12 for Scotland.

Alley Hise led Union Pines with nine points.

Scotland returns to Moore County on Feb. 9 for a matchup against Pinecrest in Southern Pines.

Scotland men falter in fourth quarter, fall to Vikings

The Scotland Fighting Scots men’s basketball team gave up its lead late in the fourth quarter to drop a 60-55 decision against the Union Pines Vikings in Cameron Friday night.

Scotland (8-13, 3-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) was up 47-44 with 3:03 left but Union Pines (10-9, 2-6 SAC) captured the lead, and with 1:34 to go, had a 52-48 advantage, which was never lost; the Fighting Scots were in front 10-8 following the first quarter, 27-25 at halftime and 45-35 at the end of the third.

Jaiquez Caldwell was Scotland’s leading scorer with 19 points; Dylan Lampley scored 14 and Johnathon Graham and Shylan Harrell had 10 each.

Union Pines’ Trent Hilburn scored 16 points, with 10 in the fourth quarter, Zion Kiser scored 13 and Jaylen Kyle had 11.