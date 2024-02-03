From the early beginnings of Negro History Week started by Carter Woodson to now the monthlong celebration we know as “Black History Month.” This is a time when African Americans as a collective acknowledge our trials, triumphs and achievements, and show reverence to our past.

Feb. 1, 2024 is the beginning of this 29-day-long celebration, but it will now be remembered as the day when the world lost Chief Robert Lee Malloy.

Chief Malloy was a giant among men and his presence would radiate through a room. His upbringing would not allow him to be boastful or pompous, because he was indeed a man humbled by life’s experiences who also knew that it was by God’s grace that he made it this far. My time with him was not as long as others, but he became my friend and mentor. He allowed me in his house, to sit in his barn, and to eat out of his kitchen, and if you knew Chief Malloy then you would know that he didn’t do that for everyone.

Chief Malloy loved law enforcement and it is not hard to say that law enforcement loved Chief Malloy. For nearly 40 years he served his profession, department, but most importantly his community faithfully as a patrolman and then the ultimate promotion as the first African American Chief of Police of the Laurinburg Police Department. His service to the profession was also his commitment to ensuring that policing was an honest job and that honest people wore that badge. He continued his service within the leadership of the NC Association of Police Chiefs, Black Chiefs Association and the Retired Peace Officers Association. This list of services was not a showcase of his resume, but a testament to his commitment to this honorable profession.

Dr. King reminds us that “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Chief Malloy embodied this sentiment and lived it during the toughest times of his career. In a period of American history it was unheard of to see a Black police officer, but Robert Malloy overcame barriers and broke down racial walls. During his promotions and seeing the progress of African Americans in Laurinburg; the KKK decided that our city was fertile ground to preach its racist rhetoric. When Chief Malloy heard of this march he did not call out sick or cower in fear; he put on his uniform and a riot helmet and ensured that the rights of those who hated him would still be protected.

Thursday was filled with hardship, but it also found joy in seeing the city he served wait at the city line to watch as we brought our chief back home to Laurinburg. And to our amazing city you would have been proud to see the leadership of Chief Mitch Johnson and the work he did to bring multiple agencies together to make sure our chief got back to Scotland County safely and with all the honor he so rightfully deserves.

To have lived in his time has been an amazing privilege and we are reminded that there are those who are so special that God only makes one like them, and there shall ever only be one Robert Lee Malloy. “And after that he saith unto them, our friend Lazarus sleepeth.”

John Carry Easterling III is on the board of directors for the NC Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, a partner with Checkmate Government Relations and pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church.