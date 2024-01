LEXINGTON — The Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints basketball team defeated the Sheets Memorial Christian Eagles 56-16 in Friday’s road contest.

Layla Nicolosi scored 24 points to lead Scotland Christian (7-3); Lily Cartrette had 15 points and 10 steals; Zoey Neff jad 15 points and Bella Cumming pulled down nine rebounds.

The Lady Saints play Tabernacle Christian in Monroe on Tuesday.