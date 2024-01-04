LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights baseball program and head coach Andy Fox released their 2024 schedule on Wednesday, with a 52-game slate that includes 31 at home and 21 away. A total of 25 of the Knights’ home matchups will fall on a weekend.

Opening weekend for the Knights is Feb. 3-4, with doubleheaders on back-to-back days against Lindsey Wilson. The first Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent for St. Andrews will be Union on Feb. 16 at Clark Field; the teams will play again twice the following day.

St. Andrews’ final game of the regular season will be on April 26 with a noon first-pitch at home against Kentucky Christian; both programs will meet for a twin bill on April 25.

Tickets for St. Andrews home baseball games can be purchased soon at sauknights.com/tickets.

To view the schedule in its entirety, click here.

St. Andrews softball releases 2024 schedule

The St. Andrews Lady Knights softball program and head coach Elizabeth Burris released their 2024 schedule on Wednesday, which includes 46 games, with 22 at home and 24 on the road.

The season begins with the Lady Knights visiting Mount Olive for a doubleheader on Feb. 1 at Nancy Chapman Cassell Field. St. Andrews opens at home on Feb. 10 with back-to-back tilts against Belmont Abbey. Notable nonconference matchups include a road doubleheader with NCAA Division II Fayetteville State on Feb. 21 and a home doubleheader against another Div. II opponent, Salem, on Feb. 22.

St. Andrews begins Appalachian Athletic Conference play on March 5 at home with back-to-back matchups against Pikeville.

The Lady Knights close the regular season with two home games against Columbia International on April 16.

Tickets for St. Andrews home softball games can be purchased soon at sauknights.com/tickets.