Scots’ opener delayed

The conclusion of Scotland High School’s first football game will have to wait.

After a lightning delay stopped the Scots’ opener at Northern Durham with 4:38 left in the first quarter Friday night, additional lightning and storms in the area suspended the rest of the game to Monday night.

The two teams will resume play at 7 p.m. Monday.

Senior running back RJ Nicholson scored Scotland’s first touchdown of the season 1:30 into the first quarter.

Then, Scotland blocked a Knights’ punt and returned it for a touchdown. The ensuing extra point gave them a 14-0 lead with 4:38 left in the game when the game was suspended.

When the game picks up where it left off Monday, Scotland will be kicking off.

