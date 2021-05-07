St. Andrews University junior defensive back Dawandrick Crockett was named to the American Football Coaches Association NAIA Coaches’ All-America first team this week.

Crockett is just St. Andrews’ second ever AFCA All-American. He leads the nation in passes defended with 17 and is tied for the lead nationally with six interceptions this season. He also has 23 total tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a field goal block.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions.

Knights baseball advances to Final Four

St. Andrews scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to retake the lead, and defeat Reinhardt 10-9 to advance to the Final Four. The Knights faced Bryan Friday at 5 p.m.

Reinhardt scored a run in the top of the first inning. junior Kris Allen came up to bat first for the Knights and hit a lead-off home run, on a 1-0 count, to tie the game in the bottom of the first.

Senior Greg Izzo gave the Knights the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. St. Andrews led 2-1.

Reinhardt took back the lead in the top of the second, leading 6-2.

Senior Noah Lawson had an RBI and senior J.R. Polak hit an RBI single to help the Knights close the gap, 6-5. Senior Jaxon Snider brought Polak home with an RBI single. The Knights tied the game at six after the fourth inning.

Reinhardt took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh. Jenfry Perez Catillo tied the game at seven, in the bottom of the eighth, with a solo shot over the left-field fence.

Polak hit a single to bring in two more runs in the inning. Noah Lawson stole third base and a wild throw let Lawson come home. St. Andrews scored four runs in the top of the eighth to take back the lead, 10-7.

Reinhardt scored two runs in the top of the ninth, but St. Andrews stopped the run and defeated the Eagles, 10-9.

