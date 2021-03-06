Scots’ defense looms, shuts out Purnell Swett 41-0

Scotland quarterback Tyler Barfield looks to throw during the Scots’ win over Purnell Swett. Photos courtesy of Scotland County Schools’ Meredith Bounds and Jonathan McRae

With both squads coming out of quarantine, the Scotland High School varsity football team team opened its season with a 41-0 shutout win over Purnell Swett Friday night.

The Fighting Scots’ defense held the Rams (0-1) to -12 total yards of offense.

Offensively, the Scots (1-0) did most of their damage through the air through the arm of senior quarterback Tyler Barfield, who went 14-for-25 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, he also added a rushing touchdown. Senior receiver Trey Chavis had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, while senior receiver Mandrell Johnson had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Fighting Scots opened the game with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Barfield to Chavis in the first quarter.

Then, the Scots scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. The first being a 6-yard run by running back RJ Nicholson, followed by a 47-yard touchdown catch by receiver Mandrell Johnson from Barfield and then a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Darrius Dockery to close the half.

The Scots defense got in on the scoring action in the third quarter when Devin Chavis returned a Rams fumble 32 yards for a touchdown.

Then, to wrap up the scoring, Barfield ran in the Scots’ last touchdown from a yard out.

Next, the Scots travel to face Hoke County next week. The Bucks are 1-1 after beat Seventy-First Friday night.

