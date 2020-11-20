Scotland volleyball breezes to second-straight win

The Scotland High School volleyball team breezed to its second straight win to start the season Thursday night, defeating Purnell Swett 3-0.

“I thought the girls had another really solid performance,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler.

She said the Lady Scots had a 20-6 lead in the first set and let the Lady Rams back into it with some errors.

“We had a few more errors than we did on Tuesday that we need to limit,” Wheeler said. “We should have dominated and kept them under double digits.”

The Lady Scots ended up winning the first set 25-16 and went on to take the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-17.

“I was pleased that we did not get complacent in set three after going up two sets to none,” Wheeler said. “I’m glad we kept the pressure on them, kept the lead and finished the match in three sets.”

Seniors Kinsley Sheppard and Carleigh Carter both led the team with nine digs apiece.

Attacking-wise, junior Kate Carter had 13 kills, followed by junior Taylor Waitley’s 11 kills in the win against the Lady Rams.

