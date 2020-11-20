Three gifts help fund to eclipse $1,000 mark

LAURINBURG — Recent gifts to the Operation Holiday Heroes effort by The Laurinburg Exchange and its community partners have pushed the coffers past the first $1,000 mark.

Operation Holiday Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Laurinburg Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

On Thursday, William Teddy Currie donated $225; Donald and Pauline Gruver contributed $50; and John and Celeste Lewis gave $20.

That $295 in gifts stretched the total collected so far to $1,240. Operation Holiday Heroes has a goal of $7,500 in an effort to assist at least 150 Scotland County children.

“We have about three weeks remaining to collect, so we are very hopeful the goal can be met,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “We still have faith in Scotland County and really feel miraculous things will happen during this holiday season.”

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Operation Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

List of Heroes …

— Ora Tarlton … $10

— Rodney Hassler … $500

— In memory of COVID-19 victims … $25

— In honor of Ulysses Moore, Richard McInnis and Charles Odom … $100

— Lorene Evans and Susan Murphy … $35

— David Norris … $250

— Helen Livingston … $25

— William Teddy Currie … $225

— Donald and Pauline Gruver … $50

— John and Celeste Lewis … $20

Total to date: $1,240