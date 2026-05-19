Scotland track shines at stateadvances to nationals

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams concluded a remarkable season at the 6A State Championship, showcasing several standout performances against some of North Carolina’s top competition.

On the boys’ side, Matthew Carter earned a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.21 seconds, while Andre McNeil placed eighth in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet.

The Scots’ boys’ relay teams also turned in strong performances, with the 4×100-meter relay team finishing fourth in the state in 42.66 seconds and the 4×200-meter relay team placing 10th in 1 minute, 30.89 seconds. The 4×400-meter relay team also won its heat and posted a personal best time of 3 minutes, 26 seconds, before later being disqualified for impeding another team.

For the Lady Scots, the 4×100-meter relay team placed 12th with a time of 50.28 seconds.

Scotland will now compete in the Nationals at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.