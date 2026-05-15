Falcons duel in sudden death playoff at state championship

Southern Pines — Samar Sandhu ‘28 of The O’Neal School captured the individual title at the NCISAA Boys Golf State Championship following a dramatic five-hole sudden death playoff against teammate Luke Valkovics ’30 at Jamestown Park Golf Course on May 11 and 12.

Sandhu and Valkovics finished regulation play in a dead heat, each posting rounds of 77 and 71 for a two-day total of 148, four over par. Their identical scores placed them four strokes clear of the rest of the field, setting up an all-O’Neal playoff for the state championship.

The two Falcons continued to match each other shot for shot through four holes of sudden death before Sandhu secured the championship on the fifth playoff hole. Valkovics finished as the state runner up after a tightly contested finish between teammates who separated themselves from the field throughout the tournament.

The outcome marked one of the most notable finishes of the NCISAA boys golf season, highlighting both the depth of the O’Neal program and the competitive level of play at the state championship.