Scotland High, UNCP alum Davis signs UDFA deal with Jets

UNCP Photo UNC Pembroke defensive lineman Domenique Davis, lines up during a game against Catawba last season. UNCP Photo UNC Pembroke defensive lineman Domenique Davis, lines up during a game against Catawba last season.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High graduate and former UNC-Pembroke defensive lineman Domenique Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s New York Jets on Saturday after the NFL Draft concluded.

“The Jets defensive line coach called me and told me a couple days ago that he wanted to make my dreams come true, he wanted me to be a New York Jet,” Davis said. “A lot of teams had shown a lot of interest in the beginning. The Jets showed up at the end, and they just kept pursuing me, talking to me and my agent.

“…They ended up picking me up right after the draft. It ended up being a blessing.”

Davis was a two-time all-conference and all-region honoree while at Scotland. He then spent one season at Shaw University before transferring to UNCP. Over his three years in Pembroke, Davis tallied 122 tackles (51 solo), 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. As a redshirt senior, Davis led the Braves with six tackles for loss and was the co-team leader with three sacks. He recorded 41 total tackles, six quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

Davis will be the fourth player in the 14-year history of UNCP’s football program to participate in an NFL minicamp. Former long snapper Mike Yerry was invited to Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp in 2014, defensive lineman Mike Keck camped with the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and placekicker/punter Matt Davis worked out with the Green Bay Packers in 2017.

Davis had the attention of pro scouts while in college. UNCP head coach Shane Richardson told the Robesonian in October that representatives from over half of the NFL’s 32 teams had stopped by to scout Davis.

The Laurinburg native played with a torn labrum during his senior season at UNCP, and he had that injury surgically repaired after his collegiate career ended. That procedure kept him from attending scouting events. Davis understood how that could hurt his draft stock, and that knowledge helped him stay comfortable while waiting through the seven-round draft.

“It was expected because I didn’t have a pro day, didn’t go to the combine, and I didn’t accept any of my invites to the games because of my surgery. It was expected, but a lot of people were in my head telling me I should get drafted here or there.

“But I always knew what the outcome would be, just being real with myself and not really caring about all the other stuff,” Davis added. “Some of the undrafted players are the better players anyway, so I don’t mind being the underdog.”

Like all undrafted free agents who sign with contracts, Davis isn’t guaranteed a spot on his team’s final roster. He will need to prove he is worthy of a roster spot during the Jets’ preseason training camp.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Davis said. “I can showcase my talents in front of the world now.”

