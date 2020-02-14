Lady Eagles advance to SEMSAC title game

Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Carver’s Morgan Thompson led the Lady Eagles with 27 points on Thursday night. Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Carver’s Morgan Thompson led the Lady Eagles with 27 points on Thursday night.

ROCKINGHAM —Morgan Thompson scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Carver Middle School girls basketball team to a 39-38 win over Rockingham on Thursday night. With the win, Carver advanced to the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship game.

Carver handed Rockingham (9-1) its first loss of the season.

Thompson made the go-ahead free throw in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Rockingham had a chance to push the ball up the court for a buzzer beater, but the Lady Eagles notched a steal to secure the victory.

Thompson scored nine points in the fourth quarter, bringing her second-half total to 16 points.

Rockingham led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter. Rockingham continued to build its lead by outscoring Carver 11-9 in the second period.

The Lady Eagles found some momentum after halftime. They outscored Rockingham 11-3 in the third period.

Jamyia Lindsey led Rockingham with 21 points.

In the boys basketball game, Rockingham defeated Carver 55-30.

