Contributed photos

Morrison’s Academy attended the 36th annual War Angel Challenge Championship on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event was held in Dillon, South Carolina. First place winners (left to right): Luke Woodard, Jayden Herlocker, Caden Dial and Charles Thorpe. Pictured alone is Christy Chavis.

Others winners: Dev Patel, John Jordan, Simuel Brown, Caelen Bendrot & Alex Oxendine, Parker Foland, & Jerico Maynor.