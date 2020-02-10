Knights split 4-game series with Bears

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University baseball team won the first two games of a four-game series against West Virginia Tech over the weekend.

Each game in the series included a seven-inning format. The series consisted of two doubleheaders — one on Saturday, and the other on Sunday.

In the opening game of the series, a 2-0 St. Andrews victory, senior ace Davis O’Brien notched a complete-game shutout while tallying eight strikeouts and allowing just four hits. SAU’s Chris Stubbs picked up two RBIs in the victory.

The Knights picked up a 13-4 win in the second game of Saturday’s twinbill. The Knights recovered after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Sophomore outfielder Kris Allen had a big game for the Knights, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, a double and two intentional walks. Allen scored four runs and notched three RBIs. Junior Greg Izzo finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

WVU Tech rebounded with a 7-5 win in the first half of Sunday’s doubleheader. SAU freshman Carlos Amezquita finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Stubbs scored two runs and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

WVU Tech won the final game of the series, 4-3, despite a complete-game, 11-strikeout outing by SAU sophomore Nate Moretz. Senior Dean Pulley went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Knights are set to host Chowan on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

SAU softball team drops doubleheader

The St. Andrews softball team lost a pair of closed games against University of South Carolina – Beaufort on Sunday.

USC-Beaufort picked up a 4-3 win in the first game of the twinbill. SAU’s Lily Pinto, Lucy Trujillo and Aniyah King each went 2-for-3 in the loss. King and Ashlyn Dial recorded doubles for the Lady Knights. SAU’s Alyssa Farrar pitched a complete game and yielded seven hits.

USC-Beaufort completed the doubleheader sweep with a 3-1 win in game two. Brennan Broadaway scored SAU’s only run on a groundout by Britnei Murray in the seventh inning.

