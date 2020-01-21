Scotland grad named Wrestler of the Week

Kee Kee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A buzzsaw-like run through four opponents at the Kutztown Duals on Saturday paid dividends for senior Nick Kee on Tuesday when the UNC Pembroke newcomer was decorated with Mountain East Conference (MEC) Wrestler of the Week honors on Tuesday.

Kee, who joined the Braves at the semester break after spending three seasons at Appalachian State, registered four wins in eastern Pennsylvania, including one pin and a trio of major decisions. The Laurinburg native turned in a 12-2 win over Millersville’s Jack Files in his opening match of the day, and followed that up with a first-period pin (2:30) of second-ranked Pitt-Johnstown’s Tyler Oliver. He closed out business on Saturday with major decisions over Kutztown’s Robert Spezza and Shippensburg’s Alexi Castro.

A product of Scotland High School, Kee has compiled a 62-21 collegiate record, including a 7-0 mark this season. Of his six wins registered as a part of the Black & Gold, six have been of the bonus-point variety.

The Braves are currently in the midst of a two-week hiatus from competition. UNCP will resume its 2019-20 slate on February 1 when it treks to West Liberty, W.Va., for the inaugural MEC Championships.

Wetherington grabs preseason award

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rendi Wetherington began raking in awards for the UNC Pembroke softball team on Tuesday when she was named to the Peach Belt Conference Preseason All-Conference Softball Team, the league office announced.

Wetherington is the 14th player in program history to be decorated with the award, but the first since Jamie Johnson in 2018. Wetherington is coming off of a junior season where she was named first team All-PBC, D2CCA All-Southeast Region and NCCSIA All-State.

A Vanceboro product, Wetherington led the PBC and was one of NCAA Division II’s most prolific base stealers last season, having been thrown out just twice in 35 attempts. A 49-game starter for the Black & Gold, she compiled a .355 batting average to go along with 17 extra-base hits (5 HR), 19 RBI and a team-best 42 runs scored. She also turned in 13 multiple-hit games and six multi-RBI outings, while also scoring two or more runs in 10 contests.

The Braves are set to open their season on January 31 when they host Kutztown as part of the UNCP Invitational. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission to all 2020 softball home games is free.

Kee grabbed four wins at Kutztown Duals