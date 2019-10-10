SAC Power Rankings: Hoke moves up, Raiders still at top

Each week of the regular season, The Laurinburg Exchange publishes its own football power rankings for the Sandhills Athletic Conference. These rankings are based on team performance, storylines, upcoming games, injuries and analysis from the sports desk.

Here are the most recent power rankings:

1. Richmond (6-0, 2-0 SAC) No change

The fact that Richmond shut out talented Pinecrest 36-0 last week says a lot about how powerful the Raiders are. Richmond’s wins have been mostly lopsided this year. Caleb Hood and Co. are continuing to dominate on offense.

Jack Britt and Hoke are set to host the Raiders soon.

2. Scotland (6-0, 2-0 SAC) No change

Head coach Richard Bailey noted that his team’s competition will get progressively tougher over the next few weeks. The Scots host Hoke’s revamped football team this week. The Scots will then host Seventy-First and Pinecrest before traveling to Lumberton. Scotland will put a lid on the regular season by hosting rival Richmond on Nov. 8.

The Scots get to play most of the rest of their games at home, a benefit of being on the road consistently earlier in the season. Having home field advantage will be crucial for the Scots as they aim for a conference title.

3. Hoke (5-1, 2-0 SAC) Moved up from 4

After several dismal seasons, the Bucks have established themselves as a conference contender this year.

With standout running back Keonte’ Shaw leading the offense, Hoke now will look to battle through a tough stretch of games against some of the SAC’s other top teams. Scotland, Richmond and Jack Britt are next in line to face the Bucks.

T4. Pinecrest (5-1, 1-1 SAC) Moved down from 3

Last week’s 36-0 loss to Richmond undoubtedly stung, but the Patriots now have a little time to breath before they face another established contender. Home games against Purnell Swett and Lumberton are on deck for the Patriots. After that, Pinecrest will wrap up the season with games against Scotland, Jack Britt and Hoke.

T4. Jack Britt (5-1, 1-1 SAC) No change

The Buccaneers lost a 52-36 shootout against Scotland last Monday, but they bounced back with a 48-7 win at Lumberton on Friday.

Richmond awaits the Bucs this week. We’ll see if Jack Britt can crack the code and neutralize the Raiders.

6. Seventy-First (3-3, 0-2 SAC) No change

The Falcons are on a three-game skid, but they have a good chance to right the ship against Lumberton at home this week.

Their end-of-the-season slate includes tough matchups with Scotland, Richmond and Jack Britt.

7. Lumberton (2-4, 0-2 SAC) No change

The young Pirates are in the midst of a rebuild. The next several weeks (Seventy-First, Pinecrest, Richmond, Scotland) will be difficult, but the Pirates will have a decent shot at another win in their season finale rivalry game at Purnell Swett.

8. Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-2 SAC) No change

Purnell Swett just doesn’t have the cohesiveness that is needed to compete in the middle of the SAC pack. Their rivalry game against Lumberton could be the most competitive matchup left on the Rams’ schedule.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

