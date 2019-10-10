Filling Laurinburg with flowers

LAURINBURG — It was more than 40 years ago that Nell Dean Leggette planted a gardenia outside her new home in Lakewood Hills, but now she has dozens.

Leggette had never known much about flowers or cared much about planting them until her best friend brought a gardenia flower in a Coke bottle to her from her mother in Tabor City. Leggett’s own mother told her the plant would be hard to kill so she planted it and it still sits in its spot 43 years later.

“It’s bloomed every year since except this year but it’s still living,” Leggette said. “My son started helping me and we began rooting the gardenias … when they bloom in just you just have to rake off a flower, put them in a bottle and root them for three months in a little shaded area and we give them to anyone who wants them.”

Over the years Leggette said she’s given flowers to people all over Laurinburg to Raeford and has even made it outside the area in places like Wilmington.

“A man once asked to buy some from me and I said ‘they’re not for sale you take them and when they bloom in two or three years if I’m still living,” Leggette said. “We have around 75 almost in the blooming stage.”

She added that the flowers themselves are very sturdy and invasive plants that are hard to kill. Once a car ran off the road and into the yard knocking over the plants and despite an attempt of replanting the plants died. So it was cleaned up but the plant came back the next year despite everything.

The gardenias are also tough as the plants have survived several storms like Hurricane Florence and have stayed rooted in place while trees have been knocked down.

Despite all the success with the gardenia’s Leggette insists that she doesn’t know much about flowers but enjoys working with the gardenias and giving them to people.

“I feel like I’m leaving a little part of me in Laurinburg,” Leggette said. “And I hope that it makes people happy to see them.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1756.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1750.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1751.jpg