RAEFORD —Scotland’s varsity volleyball team’s winning streak is now at 10 matches after a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-12, 25-23) at Hoke on Thursday night.

Scotland (13-5, 9-1 SAC) will now gear up for one of its biggest tests of the year, a match at undefeated Gray’s Creek (16-0) on Monday night. Gray’s Creek defeated Scotland 3-0 earlier this season.