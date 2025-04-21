LAURINBURG —The Sandhills Athletic Conference released their men’s all-conference tennis teams among other awards as well as the final regular season standings from the 2025 season on Monday morning. The Scots had one representative on the list with Jackson Hernandez being named to the all-conference team.

Pinecrest took home the conference championship while Union Pines earned second and were the runners-up. The full standings are below (Hoke County did not have a team):

1. Pinecrest 10-0 conference, 11-2 overall

2. Union Pines 8-2 conference, 11-2 overall

3. Richmond 5-5 conference, 5-5 overall

3. Lee County 5-5 conference, 6-5 overall

5. Southern Lee 2-8 conference, 2-8 overall

6. Scotland 0-10 conference, 0-10 overall

MVP/Player of the Year

Kenan Van Scoyoc-Pinecrest

Coach of the Year

Gail Deese-Pinecrest

All Conference team

-Pinecrest: Kenan Van Scoyoc, Jacob Sumner, Jack Hage, Preston House, Sawyer Dennis and Mason Cromartie

-Union Pines: Lane McPherson, Tucker Lloyd, Dominic Roett, Jace McPherson and Cam Deibel

-Lee County: Nathan Jones and Finley Benton

-Richmond: Jordan Jacobs and Matthew Leggett

-Southern Lee: Kai Williby

-Scotland: Jackson Hernandez

4A Regional Qualifiers

-Singles: Kenan Van Scoyoc (Pinecrest) and Mason Cromartie (Pinecrest)

-Doubles: Jack Hage/Preston House (Pinecrest) and Jordan Jacobs/Matthew Leggett (Richmond)

3A Regional Qualifiers

-Singles: Lane McPherson (Union Pines), Tucker Lloyd (Union Pines) and Finley Benton (Lee County)

-Doubles: Dominic Roett/Jace McPherson (Union Pines), Nathan Jones/Hunter Jackson (Lee County) and Cam Deibel/Sawyer Manning (Union Pines)