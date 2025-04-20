FAIRMONT —The Lady Scots softball team dominated their first round Robeson County Slugfest matchup against Red Springs on Saturday morning, winning the contest 23-0 and enforcing the mercy rule after three innings. The game took place at Fairmont High School.

Scotland scored one of their runs in the first inning, 20 in the second and two more in the third. The Scots totaled 15 hits as a team to just one for Red Springs, who committed six errors in the game.

Addison Johnson led the way on offense with a 4-5 day at the plate and six RBIs while also scoring three runs. Dawson Blue went 3-3 with five RBIs, four runs scored and also drew a walk.

Emily Sampson pitched all three innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven batters and walking just one. She threw 44 pitches (30 strikes) to the 11 batters she faced.

Scotland will next face Lumberton in their second matchup of the tournament on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. The game will also take place at Fairmont High School.

Baseball falls to Red Springs

The Scots dropped their first round matchup in the Robeson County Slugfest, falling to Red Springs in a 7-2 final on Saturday morning at Fairmont High School. It was Scotland’s second loss in three days after they fell to Richmond on Thursday night at McCoy Field.

Red Springs got one run in the bottom of the first inning, another in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Scotland got both of their runs in the top of the fourth frame. The Scots outhit Red Springs 10-8 but had trouble overcoming seven errors.

Connor Sessoms was the lone Scot to have more than one hit, going 2-3 batting with an RBI. Dylan Tilson went 1-3 and had the team’s other RBI.

Kaden Hunsucker (1.2 innings), Bryson McCarter (2.1 innings) and Dawson Williams (2.0 innings) split the pitching duties. The three combined for six strikeouts.

Scotland will next face Lumberton in their second matchup of the tournament on Monday morning at 10 a.m. The game will also take place at Fairmont High School.