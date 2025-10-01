LAURINBURG —Senior running back Tyjurian White has been named a member of the North Carolina East-West All-Star Games.

Since 1949, the annual showcase has brought together the state’s top high school athletes in football, basketball and soccer, with games played in Greensboro.

White has been a key player for the Scots on both sides of the ball, rushing for 547 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 carries in just five weeks. Against the Pinecrest Patriots on Sept. 19, he rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. A week earlier, he delivered his season-high performance on Sept. 12 against the Overhills Jaguars, when he ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns while recording two sacks defensively.