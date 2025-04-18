LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided Optimist scores from games on Thursday in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. No games will be played next week with the next contests being on Monday, April 28. The results from Thursday are listed below:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Stateline Real Estate played M2 Builders

Canal Wood played Locklear and Son Landscaping

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Lucas Sales and Service def. WKND Warrior 12-4

Leading Hitter for Lucas Sales-, for WKND Warrior- Tripp Taylor

Ned’s Pawn def. General McArthur’s 7-2

Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Levi Deal with a home run, for Gen Mc- Kai

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Doug’s Tire def. Tricoast Mechanical 5-1

Leading Hitters for Doug’s- C Barley and W Scott, for Tricoast- B Norton and P Flowers

Tier One def. Purcell Clinic 11-3

Leading Hitters for Tier One- L Lawson, for Purcell Clinic- H Doude, R Ayers and C Locklear

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Treasure City Pawn 8-1

Leading Hitters Nic’s- Erin Sellers, none for Treasure City

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Be Relentless 15-3

Leading Hitters Lbg Auto- Katelyn McCaskill, for Be Relentless- Maycee McGirt