SOUTHERN PINES —The Scotland girls soccer team was defeated by the Pinecrest Patriots in a 13-0 final on Friday night at Pinecrest High School. The Scots fall to 0-10 (0-10 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Patriots improve to 13-4-1 (8-1-1 against conference opponents) with their second straight win. Pinecrest has taken both regular season matchups against Scotland, having also won in Laurinburg back on March 18 in a 16-0 final.

The Scots registered one shot in the game, which came from Patience Jernigan. Marley Ward had two steals while Karli Jacquez and Diya Patel each had one steal.

Addison Anderson made 22 saves in goal for Scotland. She played 40 minutes.

Jadyn Lamielle and Anna Depenbrock both scored three goals for the Patriots while Amelia Millard added two goals of her own. Valentina Baccinelli, Jane Trumbo, Sophia Cosmello, Hailey Klingenschmidt and Mikayla Voltz each scored one goal.

Baccinelli and Depenbrock led the way in assists with three apiece while Arden Johnson added two assists of her own. Trumbo, Sophia Pusser and Voltz each had one assist. Ava Vonderkall was the goaltender of action for Pinecrest.

The Scots will take a break from conference play and play a pair of road games on Tuesday and Thursday against Marlboro County (3-5). Both games will start at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs have won their last two games, most recently a 3-2 victory over Loris on Tuesday.