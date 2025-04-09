WINSTON-SALEM —The St. Andrews Knights beach volleyball team picked up a pair of road victories over Salem College on Tuesday afternoon, winning both games in a 4-1 final. The Knights improve to 15-16 on the season with the two victories (three straight overall) while the Spirits fall to 2-8 with the two losses (seven straight overall). St. Andrews has taken all three matchups with Salem this season, having also won in Laurinburg in a 4-1 final back on Feb. 15.

In the first game, the wins for St. Andrews were as follows:

-The No. 1 doubles pair of Kyra Mckinney and Cayleigh Pellitier defeated Ellie Scherer and Leah Rymer by scores of 22-20 and 21-18.

-The No. 3 doubles tandem of Emily Hinchcliffe and Bella DiDonna were victorious against Aspen Bradley and Ella Brameus. The scores of the sets were 21-13, 21-14 and 15-9.

-Paige Green and Mackenzie Fa’apouli took down Molly Enos and Grace Royer as the No. 4 doubles team. The scores of the sets were 21-14, 21-18 and 15-9.

-The No. 5 team of Davanee McKinney and Hayden Larrimore won against Haley King and LindaGrace York in 21-10 and 21-8 finals.

Exhibition: Jordyn Skeens and Skyler Clayton beat Bella Mann and Jacie Jarvis. The scores of the sets were 21-17, 21-10 and 15-8.

In the second game, the matchups 1-5 were the same as the first game. The wins for the Knights are below:

-Pellitier and Mckinney over Scherer and Rymer 21-17 and 21-16.

-Hinchcliffe and DiDonna defeating Bradley and Brameus 21-15 and 21-13.

-Green and Fa’apouli against Enos and Royer 21-13 and 21-16.

-McKinney and Larrimore beat King and York 21-10 twice.

Exhibition: Hailey Corman and Carina Villanueva defeated Mann and Jarvis 21-10 and 21-15.

The Knights will wrap up their regular season schedule with a pair of home games on Tuesday afternoon against Sandhills Community College at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. St. Andrews took the first two games between the teams in Pinehurst back on Feb. 25, both by scores of 4-1.