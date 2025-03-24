MILLIGAN, TN —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team took both games of a doubleheader (18-10 and 4-2) on Saturday afternoon against the Milligan Buffaloes at Anglin Field. St. Andrews improves to 15-10 (7-7 in conference games) on the season with the victories while the Buffaloes fall to 18-13 (9-6 against conference opponents) with the losses. The Knights with the wins were able to take the three-game series after dropping the first contest on Friday afternoon 4-2.

In the first Saturday game, Milligan jumped out to a big lead early in the contest with six runs in the bottom of the first as well as another in the bottom of the second. The Buffaloes would also score one run in their half of the fifth and another two in the sixth.

The Knights chipped away at the deficit with four runs in the top of the fourth and then turned the game upside down with a nine-run top of the sixth. St. Andrews would add three more runs in their half of the seventh and two in the ninth. The Knights outhit the Buffaloes 13-8 in the game.

Isaiah Martin led St. Andrews in hits with a 3-5 outing from the plate along with an RBI and two runs scored. Josh Zambito led the team in RBIs with four while going 2-6 from the plate and scoring three runs.

The second contest was a seven-inning game with the Knights getting two runs in the top of the second and another two in their half of the seventh. Milligan got one of their runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the seventh. St. Andrews had three hits in the game compared to six for the Buffaloes.

Martin went 1-2 from the plate with two RBIs, a run scored and drew a walk. Michael Royston went 1-3 with two RBIs.

Tyler Barfield pitched all seven innings of the game for the Knights. He had three strikeouts against two walks.

St. Andrews will return home for a three-game series with Columbia International University (CIU) at Clark Field on Friday and Saturday (doubleheader). Friday’s contest will begin at 3 p.m.

Beach volleyball loses home games to William Carey and Loyola

The Knights dropped home games to William Carey and Loyola on Saturday, losing to William Carey 5-0 and to Loyola 4-1. The Knights’ third straight loss dropped their season record to 11-9 (2-1 in conference games).

St. Andrews will have two more home games on Monday afternoon against Catawba. The games will start at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Softball beaten twice by CIU

The Knights were defeated in both games of a road Saturday doubleheader by the Rams, losing the first game 10-3 and the second contest 9-0. St. Andrews falls to 3-23 (0-14 in conference games) with their 10th consecutive loss while the Rams improve to 13-15 (7-7 against conference opponents) with the wins.

In the first contest (seven innings), CIU got one run in the first, third and fifth innings, two in the second and sixth and three in the fourth. St. Andrews got all three of their runs in the top of the fifth. The Rams outhit the Knights 13-3 in the game.

Tess Ruschman and Brianna Sloan each went 1-2 from the plate with an RBI. Olivia Plybon had the other hit while going 1-3.

In the second game (five innings), the Rams got one run in the bottom of the second and eight in the third. CIU outhit St. Andrews 9-1 in the game. Valentina Jara had the lone hit for the Knights in a 1-2 game from the plate.

St. Andrews will return home for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon against Montreat. The games will start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Men’s volleyball swept by Truett McConnell

The Knights were defeated on the road by the Bears in three sets on Saturday. St. Andrews falls to 1-11 (1-8 in conference games) on the season with their third straight loss while Truett McConnell improves to 8-8 (3-6 against conference opponents) with the victory.

The scores of the sets were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-21. The Bears had more kills (31-22), committed fewer errors (9-25) and had a better hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Khushpreet Sandhu and Javier Alejandro Palacio Novoa each had eight kills to lead the team. Kaleb Middleton paced the Knights in digs with 12 while Nicholas Scorzo had a team high 10 assists.

St. Andrews will look to rebound on Saturday morning when they head to Reinhardt. The game will start at 11 a.m. Reinhardt previously swept the Knights at Harris Court back on Feb. 22.