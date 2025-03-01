WINTERVILLE —The Lady Scots basketball team was eliminated from the 3A NCHSAA playoffs in the second round with a 69-40 road loss to the South Central Falcons on Friday night. Scotland ends their 2024-25 season at 14-10 overall with the loss while South Central improves to 22-4 with their 14th consecutive win.

The Falcons have beaten the Scots twice this season, having also taken the regular season meeting by a score of 63-41 back on Nov. 30. South Central has ended Scotland’s season back-to-back years as they took them out of the playoffs in the third round in 2024.

The Falcons dominated the game from the start and outscored Scotland in every quarter of the contest. South Central won the first period 16-5, the second frame 22-10, the third quarter 16-12 and the final eight minutes 15-13. No player statistics were available as of this writing.

The Falcons will move on to meet Fike, who advanced to the third round with a 49-35 victory over Westover, on Tuesday night. The rest of the playoff bracket can be found on the NCHSAA website or on MaxPreps.

Softball falls to defending 3A state champs

The Lady Scots dropped a 1-0 road contest to the South Brunswick Cougars on Friday night. Scotland falls to 1-1 on the season with the loss while South Brunswick improves to 1-0 with the victory.

The game was a defensive struggle with only four total hits registered between the two teams, three for the Cougars and one for the Scots. The lone run of the game came on an RBI single from Carly Clewis in the bottom of the first inning. Clewis went 2-3 from the plate in the contest.

Addison Ratley had Scotland’s lone hit in the game, a double in the top of the seventh. Dawson Blue drew a walk in the top of the first.

Avery Stutts started the game and gave Scotland six innings of one-run ball (unearned) with eight strikeouts against zero walks. Kina Davis went the distance for South Brunswick, pitching all seven innings and striking out 15 Scotland batters.

The Scots will have their home (and conference) opener on Tuesday night against the Hoke County Bucks. The game will start at 7 p.m.